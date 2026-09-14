'I'm going to try' - Jesus looking to compete with Raphinha for starting Barcelona spot

Gabriel Jesus has said that he is going to do everything he can to compete with in-form Raphinha for a starting spot at Barcelona.

Jesus, 29, joined Barcelona from Arsenal for a reported €10 million in the summer after being deemed surplus to requirements by Mikel Arteta.

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The Brazilian may not have been the marquee striker signing the club’s supporters wanted, but he’s impressed across his limited minutes, scoring in the 5-1 Champions League win over Feyenoord.

The biggest reason behind that is the fine form of Raphhina, who has managed to score an incredible eight goals and provide three assists in his six games.

"Rapha is scoring goals. He plays every game, he deserves it," Jesus told Tot Costa.

"I'm going to try to compete and wait for my opportunity to play more and get more minutes.

"I want to score goals and help, and I don't want to do it when it's 2 or 3 or 4-0, I want to score important goals."