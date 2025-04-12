REVEALED: What Villa keeper Martinez said to Doue

Aston Villa goalkeeper Emi Martinez had a word for Desire Doue after defeat at PSG this week.

Doue hit a screamer past Martinez as PSG won the first-leg of their Champions League quarterfinal 3-1.

Advertisement Advertisement

At the end of the game, Martinez shook hands with Doue and told the young midfielder, "Nice finish."

A scene captured by Canal+ cameras and broadcast on YouTube on Saturday.

Martinez's words surprised many in France given his bitter relationship with the nation's football fans.