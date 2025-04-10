Aston Villa fullback Digne: PSG system very different to when I was there

Aston Villa fullback Lucas Digne admits they will have to "open up" against PSG in the second-leg of their Champions League quarterfinal.

Villa were beaten 3-1 in the first-leg in Paris on Wednesday night.

France international Digne told Canal+ at the final whistle: "That was our game plan.

"We managed to open the scoring, which is the hardest thing to do. Afterwards, we're playing a great team. They also had some flashes of brilliance, like Désiré (Doué)'s incredible strike.

"We'll have to do the job in the return leg, open up a bit more, but it's doable."

The 31-year-old left-back also said of his former club: "They're a very good team as well. I knew a different system, that was a few years ago."