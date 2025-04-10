Prince William: PSG showed they're stronger without Mbappe

Prince William believes PSG are a better team without Kylian Mbappe.

Aston Villa fan William was in Paris last night to see PSG win the first-leg of their Champions League quarterfinal 3-1.

Afterwards, William spoke with local media after PSG, declaring he saw a more cohesive team without Mbappe, who left for Real Madrid last summer.

He said, "Not having Mbappé there, the Parisians have already talked about it in the media, but not having superstars makes the team better.

"They play well, they're a good team."