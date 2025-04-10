Petit slams Villa keeper Martinez: He needs psychotherapy!

France World Cup winner Emmanuel Petit slammed Aston Villa goalkeeper Emi Martinez before kickoff on Wednesday night.

Martinez was barracked throughout Villa's 3-1 Champions League quarterfinal first-leg defeat at PSG. The Parc des Princes took great delight in aiming X-rated chants at the Argentine for the way he has goaded France fans and players since the Qatar World Cup final.

Speaking before kickoff, Petit said on Jerome Rothen's podcast: "I blame Martinez for exceeding the limits. Too much is too much, I am the first to accept that the rivalry is part of the football and the life of’ in general, but it must not fall permanently in the denigration, it must not be disrespectful, that’on falls in the harassment.

"We have the’ impression that each match, we all expect something out of bounds with him.

"I think he is a very good goalkeeper and does not need that to give himself extreme motivation. But wherever he goes, he leaves an exasperating picture of his behavior. He said recently in an interview that he'll never exceed the limits. The boy needs to follow a psychotherapy, needs to see a psychiatrist, because he does not have the same definition of what is out of bounds. This guy, frankly, it is necessary to learn to control himself on the emotional level."