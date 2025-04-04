Research expert explains how he convinced Klopp to sign Salah over Brandt at Liverpool

Former Liverpool director of research Ian Graham has revealed how he convinced former manager Jurgen Klopp to sign Mohamed Salah who has gone on to be a club legend.

The Egyptian international has bagged 243 goals and registered 109 assists for the club in 393 appearances and, under Klopp, helped the Reds win the Champions League, Premier League, FA Cup, League Cup and Fifa Club World Cup. He is arguably one of the club’s best players of all time and could have easilly been overlooked by Klopp.

Advertisement Advertisement

Graham, who spoke to BBC Sport as part of a documentary on Liverpool's journey to winning the 2018-19 Champions League explained how Klopp's willingness to listen to other viewpoints helped bring Salah to Anfield.

"Jurgen had obviously known him very well, coming from the Bundesliga, and knew the German market very well.

"We agreed that (Julian) Brandt was a very good young player but not a standout in the same way that Mo was. From our data analysis point of view Mo was the best young wide forward in Europe, full stop.

"Roma were under pressure to sell because their finances were not in a good place, so we knew he was available for a good price.

"He played a forward and wide role that we needed to fill at the time, whereas Brandt was more of an attacking midfielder."

Signing Leverkusen's Brandt could have changed history and the Reds would likely have never seen half the success they have had in recent years. Graham revealed that if it wasn’t for Klopp’s open mind then Liverpool may have gone down a completely different path.

"It's to Jurgen's credit that he engaged in that debate in an honest way with his eyes open to say, 'OK, I'm open to be convinced, show me that Mo is better'."