Real Madrid players stunned by Man City physical decline

Ansser sadiq
Real Madrid players were reportedly stunned by Manchester City’s physical decline after knocking them out of the Champions League.

Having faced Pep Guardiola’s dominant City side four times before, Carlo Ancelotti’s squad expected another high-intensity battle in their play-off clash.

Instead, they encountered a team struggling across all competitions following a difficult autumn that derailed their Premier League title hopes.

According to Marca, Madrid’s 3-1 second-leg win came as little surprise after City’s underwhelming first-leg display at the Etihad.

The Spanish side initially braced for the usual City intensity but questioned their opponents’ hesitant approach by half-time.

They did not feel that City were the level of team that they had played in past years.

