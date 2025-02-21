Man Utd winger Garnacho offers online support to Haaland

Manchester United winger Alejandro Garnacho made a surprising move by showing support for Erling Haaland after Manchester City’s Champions League exit.

Haaland, who scored in the first leg, was benched as City suffered a 3-1 defeat to Real Madrid, sealing their 6-3 aggregate elimination.

Kylian Mbappe’s hat-trick put the tie beyond reach, and while Haaland couldn’t influence the outcome, he later posted a defiant message on Instagram.

Post-game, Haaland wrote: "We remain as one, sometimes you have to experience this in life and learn from it, you can’t always win. We’ll rise again together."

Despite being a United player, Garnacho decided to like the post in an odd show of support.