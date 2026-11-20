Thibaut Courtois has signed a new deal until 2028 as he commits his future to Real Madrid.

Aurelien Tchouameni, Federico Valverde and Courtois have all penned new deals this week as Los Blancos lock down three key players before the end of 2026.

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Courtois, who signed fresh terms on Friday, has established himself as one of the world's best since joining from Chelsea in 2018, becoming a key figure in Madrid's domestic and European success.

Madrid confirmed the news in a club statement: "Real Madrid C.F. and Thibaut Courtois have agreed to extend our player's contract, which ties him to the club until June 30, 2028.

"His contribution to all these titles has been marked by decisive performances that have established him as the best goalkeeper in the world."

Courtois has made 348 appearances in all competitions and has helped the club win 14 trophies, including two Champions League titles and three La Liga titles.

The 34-year-old will hope that news on Valverde's contract extension will come soon as the side clash with Celta Vigo this weekend, with a sense of security in the squad.

Manager Jose Mourinho and his side are three points behind league leaders Barcelona as things stand and a win could see Madrid go level if Hansi Flick drops points against Villarreal.