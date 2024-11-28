Real Madrid coach Ancelotti admits: Liverpool deserved win; Mbappe struggling

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti accepted Liverpool deserved their win on Wednesday night.

The Reds won their Champions League encounter 2-0, with both teams missing penalties - Mohamed Salah for the hosts and Kylian Mbappe for Real.

Afterwards, Ancelotti admitted Liverpool were superior.

Scoreline:

“The result was the right one. Liverpool deserved to win because they have good momentum, they are in form and playing with intensity. We held our own in the first half, but we made some poor decisions with our final pass. We competed and fought until the penalty. I'm satisfied that the team competed well.”

“We have to continue like this and this is the way forward. We've become competitive again and we've made sacrifices. There are things to improve, but we're going to improve and that's it. I have no regrets about the approach. The idea was to defend well and come out from the back with the ball. We had superiority in four or five transitions. The approach was fine.”

Real Madrid's position in the standings:

“Today's game was not decisive because even if we'd won it would have been difficult to reach the top eight. We have to reach the top 24 and finish as high up as possible. We're going to make it to the top 24 and compete like last year.”

Mbappé:

“Often strikers have moments when they struggle to score and they're a bit disappointed. Maybe he lacks a bit of confidence and if you have a moment when things don't work out sometimes you have to play simple and not overcomplicate things. He's scored a lot of penalties. Sometimes he can miss a penalty.”

“The remedy is to be patient because it's a difficult moment for him after missing the penalty. Everyone has to support him because it will come off soon. He has to work hard and fight because the moment will pass. He's working well and has adapted well. We have to be patient because he's an extraordinary player.”

Injuries:

“We had this kind of problem last year. We have to hang on for the moment. Today Camavinga went off and for the next game hopefully Tchouameni or Rodrygo can come back. It's a difficult moment, but we have the experience of last year and hopefully it can go well this year.”

Arda Güler and Brahim:

“Brahim has played well in a position where he helped us a lot in pressing. Arda did a good job defensively. He could've been more clinical because he has the quality to make the right decision. He's young and just lacks experience.”

