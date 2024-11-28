Real Madrid captain Modric admits attacking failures for Liverpool defeat

Real Madrid captain Luka Modric admits they failed in attack for Wednesday's Champions League defeat to Liverpool.

The Reds won 2-0, with both teams missing penalties.

Modric later said: “We're not used to losing, but this is the Champions League and we know these are tough games. There are still three left and we have to improve. I think we'll do that. In the last two league games, we were in good form. We did well in the first half and the penalty might have changed the game, but we didn't take advantage of it. Then the second goal came and the game was practically lost.”

“We did well in defence, we were compact and our lines were very tight. We had a lot of counterattacks, but we lacked a bit more in the final third. That was the difference.”

On qualifying by finishing in the top eight, he added: “There's still a chance, we have to be confident of doing better. We have three tough games, especially the one against Atalanta, but if we win all three we have a chance of getting into the top eight.”