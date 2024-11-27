Liverpool keeper Kelleher proud of Real Madrid clean sheet - and Mbappe penalty save
Liverpool won 2-0, with Kelleher denying Kylian Mbappe from the penalty spot.
He later said, "I was confident and thankfully went the right way again.
"It is a big result. It is a massive result for us. We wanted to come out tonight and put on a performance and well done to the lads for doing that."
On Sunday's game against Manchester City: "I think confidence is high in the whole squad.
"Man City, we know they have had a tough few results but what a team. We expect a really tough test but this is good confidence for the team and we will go again."
