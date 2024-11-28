Real Madrid midfielder Bellingham: Liverpool were better than us

Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham admits Liverpool deserved their win on Wednesday night.

The Reds won their Champions League encounter 2-0, with both teams missing penalties.

Bellingham said, “They were better than us. Sometimes we have to be honest. We didn't dominate the game and the chances we had to harm them were not clear-cut. It's disappointing. We knew it was going to be tough, but we would've liked to play better.

“(Kylian) Mbappé gives us a lot and I'm sure he'll give us a lot in the future. It can happen when you take responsibility. Anyone can miss a penalty and that wasn't the reason we lost today. It was a collective issue. We win together and we lose together.”

On their injuries, Bellingham also said: “It's not an excuse. They also had injuries and players who were not 100%. It's part of the game and you have to deal with it. When we had the ball we didn't threaten enough and that's not because of injuries and players who weren't there. We didn't take responsibility. We didn't take the bull by the horns and they did.”