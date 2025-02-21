Real Madrid chief Butragueno: Atletico Madrid? Now the critical moment has arrived

Real Madrid chief Emilio Butragueno says their clash with Atletico Madrid arrives at a "critical moment" in the season.

Real Madrid have drawn Atletico in the Champions League round of 16 today.

Butragueno reacted, stating: "We know each other very well. They are very strong defensively and they are very good up front. They will be two very difficult matches, but we trust in our players and what this competition means for us.

"It is true that the schedule is a tremendous one. All the matches will be very competitive and very demanding. We have to prepare well to see who is the strongest. We will do everything possible to qualify for the quarter-finals."

He also said, "We've had a lot of injuries but the team has managed to recover. The tie against Manchester City was spectacular and now the critical moment has arrived. The schedule is very demanding and we're going to be prepared."