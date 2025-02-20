Bellingham: Rodrygo most talented player Real Madrid has

Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham hailed the performance of Rodrygo Goes in last night's Champions League win against Manchester City.

Kylian Mbappe hit a hat-trick as Real defeated City 3-1 to win their round of 16 playoff 6-3 on aggregate. But Bellingham says Rodrygo also deserved recognition for his performance on the night.

He stated afterwards: “Pff... Rodrygo is very underrated. For me he is the most talented player on the team.

"The things he can do with the ball... I see what he does and think 'how does he do it?' If I tried that I would sprain my ankle. It's a pleasure to play with him. I think he's the one who sacrifices the most.

"We all know that his favourite position is the left. He does a lot for the team from the right even though it's not his favourite position. He never complains.”

On Mbappe, Bellingham also said: “Everyone knows he’s special. His start was difficult, a lot of pressure in a new team. When the goals came... He’s on another level. The confidence he has, you can give him the ball in any situation, his speed... His connection with Vini. It must be terrifying for defenders to play against him.”