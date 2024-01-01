Real Madrid captain Carvajal: When Vini Jr is poked he bleeds

Real Madrid captain Dani Carvajal defended teammate Vinicius Jr at today's Champions League media conference.

Real host Stuttgart in their opener tomorrow night, with Carvajal taking questions from the press this morning.

What is the most important thing for tomorrow?

The first matches, in all competitions, are always important. Tomorrow, with this new format and especially playing at home, we are looking forward to this competition with great excitement, because we know what it means for the club. We will try to go all out from the first minute, giving the opponent as few chances as possible.

You have won six European Cups, like Gento. How does it feel to see that this season you can surpass him? Reaching seven...

It's clear! It would be something almost unmatched. I still have a few years left to achieve that goal. But why not dream of doing it now?

Are Vinicius's gestures (at Girona) annoying?

I don't know what gesture you're referring to...

He silenced the crowd after scoring...

We, from within, see and hear insults towards him. When someone is poked, he bleeds. It is normal that he responds with certain gestures, because he is not left in peace.

As captain of Real Madrid, would you ask that the attacks on Vinicius from the stands stop?

As captain of Real Madrid... and as one of the captains of the National Team. Whenever I appear before the press, I don't care where I'm doing it. We all know what the 'Vinicius issue' is, as well as any racist insult towards a black player in our League, or in football. I've made it quite clear and I've spoken bluntly enough to avoid these episodes on the pitch. If stricter protocols have to be drawn up, they're welcome.

Your contract ends in 2025... How are the negotiations going? Will you continue?

I don't know. My idea, of course, is to stay as long as possible, but always being realistic. And knowing what I can contribute. The moment I don't see myself at the level sufficient to belong to the first team and help the team, I will step aside. That is the only criterion I base myself on, as long as the club wants to continue with my services.

But if tomorrow Madrid offers you a contract for another year... Will you sign it?

( Laughs ) It's clear that the club is in charge here; it's the president who must plan the squads. The conditions that the club imposes when a player reaches a certain age are to renew every year. I don't have any problem with that, as long as my performance, desire and level continue to be sufficient to win titles. In principle, there wouldn't be any problem.

How do you explain to the fans that they still need to be patient?

It's good news that the team hasn't reached its ceiling yet, that there's room for improvement both physically and in the game. Injuries are taking a toll on us in terms of... being able to rest. Those who are starting out are facing a maximum demand. But it's good that we haven't reached our ceiling. Tomorrow there's another opportunity, with our people and in the competition that we like so much. Let's play a good game and make sure that the fans go home happy.

Madrid has faced 14 German teams and has won 28. Can this play in your favour?

These are statistics. Last season we played almost all of Germany! Tomorrow, we will face a different opponent, one we have not faced... or at least I have not, wearing the Real Madrid shirt. Let's hope that our stadium and our fans will be a factor. Being at home, we have to step up and play a great game.

Was last season the best of your career? And should you be considered a strong candidate to win the Ballon d'Or?

In terms of data and titles, yes. It was practically unbeatable. I am very happy about that and, hence, the nomination for the Ballon d'Or. Why not? I would dream of winning it. But just being there is a resounding success.

Has Mbappé asked the veterans 'what is it like to be a Real Madrid player in the Champions League'?

Kylian has experience in Europe, I don't think the first Champions League match will weigh on him. But he will see what it's like to play at the Bernabéu, in this competition, with Real Madrid. He will notice a very nice atmosphere and a very special feeling. And he will remember it forever.

How important is Bellingham's return?

Fantastic news. We know the level he has, what he contributes with and without the ball. It's a joy to see him in the squad.

How do you see playing as a centre-back, if you were needed at some point?

I played last year against Atlético de Madrid and Girona, both at home. Maximum availability. I have no problem, or complex, about playing in another position. Whenever the coach requires my services, I will be there.

How do you see the match against Stuttgart?

They are a young, brave team that likes to have the ball. Tomorrow will be a day to be patient. They try to implement a slow pace from the start, looking to infect you, but we must not fall into their trap. The key is to take the ball away and subdue them.