Djalminha: Real Madrid attacker Vinicius Jr deserves Ballon d'Or, but...

Deportivo La Coruna great Djalminha says Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr deserves the Ballon d'Or.

However, he doubts the Brazil international will be recognised.

Advertisement Advertisement

He told El Larguero: “The Vinicius of Madrid is not the same as in Brazil, but in Madrid he is not the same as in Brazil either. It is complicated. We have a team in which everyone knows what they have to do on the pitch and in Brazil he comes to a disorganised team without a game plan.

"So it is more complicated for Vinicius to play in Brazil. But it is not an excuse that his performance in Brazil is not the same as in Madrid.

“Madrid is the best team in the world, but they often counter-attack and that is impossible in Brazil. They have to press high and always look for the game, and that makes things difficult for Vinicius, who needs space to find his speed. But what is really happening is that Vinicius' performance is not good, but the national team's form in general is terrible.”

On the Ballon d'Or, Djalminha added: “It's a complicated question. With the people he's competing with, Bellingham, Rodri... I think he has a chance of winning. Although I don't think they're going to give it to him, I don't think they want to give it to him. If they give it to him, fine. But if he doesn't win, I don't think it's a huge injustice.”