Rashford: I want to reach my best and make history with Aston Villa

Marcus Rashford says he's ready to commit long-term to Aston Villa.

The England striker has joined Villa on-loan from Manchester United to June with an option to buy worth £40m.

Speaking in his first interview with VillaTV, he said: “It’s an ambitious time for this club and a great opportunity for me to join the team and help them keep pushing forward. I’m excited, can’t wait for the first training session and obviously the first game.

“(Unai Emery is) a top manager and what he’s done at the club since he’s come to Villa is unbelievable.

“It’s the constant ambition that’s attractive, and it’s why you want to join such a club. You want to keep improving year on year, and that’s what the team has been doing and are doing this year."

Rashford added: “It’s a club that’s in a good position in the league, and they’re pushing to get higher. Still in the Champions League, a good, ambitious manager and great talent in the squad.

“I’ve had to choose somewhere where I feel my style of football is suited to, and can help them and help me rediscover and improve as a player.

“Obviously it’s only short-term I’m here, so I want to make the most of my time here, and the only way to do that is by using my attributes and my skillset to help the team.”

On his career targets with Villa, Rashford said: “I think it’s clear. We’re obviously still in the Champions League, we want to go as far as we can in that.

“If you don’t aim to win it, you’re never going to win it. That’ll be my main objective, and keep pushing in the league to get as high as possible.

“Obviously, (it’s) the biggest competition for a club to be involved in.

"I’m sure it will be a new experience for me, playing for Villa in the Champions League.

“It’s always going to be a great moment, but the aims remain the same, to try and do our best to win it.

“I’ve played a fair amount of games in the Champions League, so I feel like I’m experienced and know how to handle those types of situations.

"But, like I say, it's a new environment, new team, new team-mates, so it's about shared experiences and using each other's experiences to help you get through the game and hopefully keep winning."

Rashford concluded: “I know I can hurt teams, I know when I’m playing at my best, I can decide football games.

“That’ll be my only ambition and only goal, to help the team win more games, more points and hopefully create history.”