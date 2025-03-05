Raphinha powers Barcelona past 10-man Benfica

Ten-man Barcelona edged out Benfica by a solitary goal at the Estadio da Luz in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League last 16 tie.

Benfica almost got off to the fastest of possible starts, as Barcelona coughed up possession straight from kick off and the ball was played in to Kerem Aktürkoğlu. However, the Turkish international’s first-time effort was tipped around the post by the alert Wojciech Szczesny after just 18 seconds.

The hosts’ early onslaught continued just over a minute later as Leandro Barreiro’s half-volley on the turn went over the top, but Hansi Flick’s side soon began to settle into proceedings.

After Dani Olmo fired just wide from the edge of the box, they were denied in quite stunning fashion by Anatoliy Trubin in the Benfica goal on 12’, when Raphinha’s delivery picked out captain Frenkie De Jong who was denied by Trubin.

The rebound fell for Robert Lewandowski, who – despite putting away much more difficult chances on his worst day – failed to hit the mark from just six yards, with Trubin once more the hero. The Ukrainian then completed a ‘hat trick’ of quickfire saves, thwarting Lamine Yamal.

Barca’s luck would worsen 10 minutes later though, as Pau Cubarsí was given his marching orders for bringing down Vangelis Pavlidis, just as the Greek forward bore down on goal. Szczesny stopped the resulting free kick from Orkun Kokcu, and then denied Akturkoglu’s close range header.

Barcelona were riding their luck at times late in the opening act, but that said, Álvaro Carreras’ intervention was needed to stop Yamal tapping home in first-half stoppage time.

Barcelona had come out on top in a nine-goal thriller here just 43 days ago in the league stage, but in stark contrast to that utter goal fest, both stoppers were in fine form tonight, and Szczęsny repelled early second period efforts from Pavlidis and Fredrik Aursnes.

However, there was nothing his opposite number Trubin could do on the hour mark as Antonio Silva was pickpocketed by Raphinha, who carried the ball forward and drilled a low, hard left-footed shot into the bottom corner from outside the area.

Bruno Lage utilised his attacking options off the bench in a bid to restore parity, and one of those subs thought he had won a penalty with less than 10 minutes remaining. January signing Andrea Belotti was felled by Szczesny but VAR confirmed the Italian had strayed offside in the buildup.

Joao Rego, Renato Sanches and Arthur Cabral all came close to levelling off the bench as the game ended as it started with the visitors under siege but they proved they are just as capable of doing the hard defensive work as the ten men held on for a slim first leg advantage.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Raphinha (Barcelona)

Match stats StatsPerform

See all the match stats with Flashscore.