Barcelona chief Deco: Benfica always tough at home; avoiding PSG?

Barcelona chief Deco insists they won't be underestimating Benfica.

Barca will meet Benfica in the Champions League round of 16 after today's draw.

Deco said: "There's not much to choose now, we've already had a tough match against them, in which we suffered a lot. It was a historic comeback. We have to beat them and it will be complicated, they are very strong at home, we can't think about the quarter-finals."

When asked if he is happy to have avoided PSG, Deco replied: "Last season they were among the favorites and they lost in the semifinals.

"In the Champions League there are no favorites like people think. You have to play, try to advance and think game by game." 

