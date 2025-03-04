Flick plays down 'easy' run for Barcelona ahead of Benfica showdown

Hansi Flick has played down claims that Barcelona have an easy path to the Champions League final ahead of Wednesday’s fixture with Benfica.

The Spaniards face the Portuguese side in Lisbon in the Round of 16 first leg tie, and will face either Lille or Borussia Dortmund in the quarter-finals.

However, he claims his side must be at their best to qualify as the 38-time Primeira Liga winners are not pushovers.

"I think in this phase there's no easy game, every team deserves to be here at this stage, and I think Benfica too," Flick told the media.

"Benfica is a fantastic team, tomorrow we play in a great stadium and it's really a special atmosphere there.

"Their (fans) push the team on a lot, supporting them and it will be really tough tomorrow, hard work for us."