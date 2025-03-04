PSV veteran Perisic: Arsenal always missing something

PSV Eindhoven veteran Ivan Perisic is convinced of their chances tonight against Arsenal.

PSV host Arsenal in the first-leg of the Champions League round of 16 tie.

Former Tottenham midfielder Perisic, 36, said: “It’s going to be tough. They are a really, really good team, a young team with a good coach.

"But over the last years they are always missing something to step up to win something.

"I know we’re going to have a good chance to beat them.

" I really believe in my team. Tactically we have to be at the top level to show something good against them.”