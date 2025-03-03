Arsenal co-chair Kroenke spotted observing training ahead of Tuesday's clash with PSV

Arsenal co-chair Josh Kroenke was spotted observing an open training session ahead of the Champions League clash with PSV Eindoven.

Monday morning was an open session to the media as manager Mikel Arteta prepared his side for what is arguably their biggest game of the season so far. The Gunners trained at their Sobha Realty Centre in London Colney as the injured ridden side were put through their paces ahead of their flight to the Netherlands this afternoon.

Mikel Arteta, who is still without Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli, Kai Havertz, Gabriel Jesus and Takehiro Tomiyasu due to injury whilst Myles Lewis-Skelly after serving his suspension. Josh Kroenke was present at open training and was pictured in attendance alongside Arsenal’s managing director Richard Garlick and interim sporting director Jason Ayto.

The Gunners are out of both the Carabao and FA Cups and are far behind league leaders Liverpool as the title slowly slips away from them. Tuesday night’s game against PSV is a crucial clash that could be their last chance at a trophy this season which may explain Kroenke’s attendance as he monitors the side who are looking to lift their first European trophy.