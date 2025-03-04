Tribal Football
Arsenal defender Timber: We must score against PSV

Arsenal defender Jurrien Timber admits they need to snap their form slump facing PSV Eindhoven tonight.

Arsenal meet PSV in the first-leg of their Champions League round of 16 tie on the back of defeat to West Ham and a draw with Nottingham Forest.

Timber said: “I think the motivation is there. It’s an amazing league to play in. We showed in the Group stages that we did really well, we have a good team and this is a beautiful game and a chance to change the narrative to win.

"Arsenal is a big club. I also feel like I’m part of something big, this team can win a lot and we will always do everything we can to win prizes and tomorrow is another step towards that.

“It’s a big challenge. PSV have shown everyone that they have a lot of quality, not just up front, but as a team they are very strong. It will be very difficult.

“I think we have so much quality in our group, of course we have a lot of injuries, especially up front but it’s a beautiful challenge for us to put our front players - or anyone - to score goals and hopefully we can show that.

“We have to score tomorrow, we have to win and in the Champions League you only have two games so you don’t get second chances so we have to go for it in this game."

