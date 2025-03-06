PSG wing-back Hakimi on Liverpool defeat: You all saw Alisson - but things different at Anfield

PSG wing-back Achraf Hakimi conceded Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson was the difference after last night's Champions League defeat.

Alisson made nine saves over the game as Liverpool won this round of 16 first-leg 1-0 in Paris.

Speaking in the mixed zone afterwards, Hakimi admitted: "You saw it, the MVP trophy, they gave it to Alisson. I think he had a very good match.

"He managed all the chances we created. That's why he deserves his MVP trophy. He deserves more than us. Tonight, we have to congratulate the opponent and especially the goalkeeper. And we did everything we wanted to do, but we didn't score the chances we should have scored."

PSG had 24 shots on the night and Hakimi is adamant things will be different in the second-leg at Anfield.

He continued: "We are happy with the work, with the team's desire. There is a second match left and we are going there to bring home the victory. Matches never happen the same way twice. Keep the ball there, go and attack like today.

"If we manage to create the same chances, we will definitely score at least a few. We have the ability to win, we have the squad for that. We will continue on the same dynamic as since the beginning of 2025."