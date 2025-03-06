Liverpool matchwinner Elliott: Alisson? I have no words

Liverpool matchwinner Harvey Elliott deflected praise to teammate Alisson after their Champions League win at PSG on Wednesday night.

Alisson made nine saves on the night as he was named man-of-the-match afterwards. The Brazil international later declared the performance the "greatest of my life".

Elliott, who struck the winner on 87 minutes, said afterwards: "It's full credit to the team, to be honest.

"You could see they became a little bit tired towards the end, speaking about PSG, and that was due to the team's work-rate. PSG were creating many chances but obviously thanks to this man (Alisson) and the defence, it was a very solid game defensively and it was just down to me to put the opportunity away. Thankfully it went in."

Speaking more on Alisson, the midfielder said: "I've got no words, to be honest. This guy, he's unbelievable, the best in the world. Each and every game he shows it, keeps us in so many games. Like tonight, it's my opportunity to repay this man. Without him, I don't know where we'd be. Hopefully he can keep (doing this) and hopefully we can keep finishing chances. It was a great team performance."