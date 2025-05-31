Marquinhos reveals PSG have special tactics ready for Inter Milan

PSG captain Marquinhos has revealed coach Luis Enrique has some surprise tactics ready for Inter Milan in tonight's Champions League final.

Marquinhos admits PSG have been working on nullifying Inter's attack.

“We worked really hard on our defending, but will not change our tactical system,” Marquinhos told Sky Italia.

“We’ll try to annul their strikers, who are the core strength, but also the wingers that attack with pace. We prepared something, but I cannot tell you much about that…

“I can assure you that we will not change our general approach that got us this far. I think it is going to be an entertaining game of football, with Inter and us both relying on our strengths.”

PSG won't freeze

Marquinhos also is confident he and his teammates won't freeze on the night.

“Since Luis Enrique arrived, he has worked on our mentality and dealing with emotions over the full 90 minutes, as that is what allows us to get the results we want.

“When there have been difficult moments, we were always able to turn things around. We talked a lot this week and are ready for what Inter will do. We want to bring the trophy home.”