Carragher admits PSG coach Enrique still upset with him

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher admits PSG coach Luis Enrique won't speak with CBS tonight at the Champions League final.

PSG meet Inter Milan tonight in Munich.

And Enrique remains upset with Carragher over his actions last season involving PSG.

"Luis Enrique, at the moment, won't speak to us," Carragher told the It's Called Soccer podcast.

"Because last season, I was in Dortmund when his team lost to Borussia Dortmund - PSG lost - and I was in the mixed zone with a Borussia Dortmund scarf on, so that didn't go down particularly well with Luis."

 

