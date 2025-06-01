PSG president Al-Khelaifi: All Spaniards should be proud of Luis Enrique

PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi has declared their Champions League winning coach Luis Enrique as the best in the world.

Al-Khelaifi interrupted an interview Enrique was giving with Spain's Movistar earlier today to praise his coach.

Advertisement Advertisement

He said: "He's the best coach in the world, and all Spaniards should be proud of a coach like him. He's the best coach and the best person."

In response, Enrique said: "The president has always supported me, regardless of the results, which have almost always been good. This is a very nice time, to be honest."

Meanwhile, PSG's Spain midfielder Fabian Ruiz said: "Since the arrival of the’coach, we play very well. His idea cost us a bit at first but little by little we have progressed. This year, we have won all the possible titles and now there are others.

"In the meantime, we have to celebrate because we know how difficult it is to win the Champions League, the first in the history of PSG. I am very happy to have won this trophy."