PSG matchwinner Dembele delivers fitness update after Arsenal injury concern
PSG winger Ousmane Dembele offered an upbeat fitness report after proving the matchwinner at Arsenal last night.

Dembele struck on four minutes as PSG won the first-leg of their Champions League semifinal 1-0 in London on Tuesday.

However, PSG are now holding their breath after Dembele was replaced by Bradley Barcola 20 minutes from time.

"I don't know anything. Tomorrow, there will be tests. It's not serious apparently, it's minor, but there is a doubt for the return leg," coach Luis Enrique confirmed during the post-match press conference.

Slightly grimacing, Dembélé and the rest of the PSG squad touched down in Paris after midnight.

"I felt a little something but it's okay," said the France international to waiting reporters before stepping onto the team bus.

