PSG midfielder Vitinha: We controlled the ball for victory at Arsenal

PSG midfielder Vitinha insists victory at Arsenal was deserved on Tuesday night.

PSG won the first-leg of their Champions League semifinal 1-0 thanks to Ousmane Dembele's fourth minute goal and the performance of goalkeeper Gigio Donnarumma.

Vitinha said at the final whistle: "It was a great night, mostly for the group. It was a very good performance for the team. We had the ball most of the games. This game we had to adapt to the different circumstances and we did it. We defended well and we attacked well.

On 26 passes before Dembele's winner, he also said: "That shows the dynamic that we have and the strong collective. It is not over and we have to have a strong match in Paris.

"He (Donnarumma) had a great match but the team was the key. We could have scored more but we are glad for 1-0 and we will do everything our power to go to the final."