Enrique: Arsenal fans were deafening, but then PSG scored...

PSG coach Luis Enrique says they must not underestimate Arsenal next week.

PSG will host the second-leg of their Champions League semifinal holding a 1-0 lead after Tuesday night's win at the Emirates.

Enrique said afterwards: "The game had several phases. At the beginning, there was a huge atmosphere with a deafening stadium, but we scored an early goal (4th).

"With our high pressure and this quick goal, we were confident. In the first half, we had other situations, a post. In the second half, there was danger on set pieces, Arsenal pushed.

"The result is good but it could have been better or worse. The confrontation remains undecided. The first objective was achieved but there could have been a draw and it would not have been serious, or we could have won 2-0.

"The objective is to win the next match, we must not calculate against Arsenal, who can score at any time. It is not a given, we will have to win the home game. The second match will be exciting for the spectators and stressful for the coaches