PSG coach Enrique delighted with Donnarumma for victory at Arsenal

PSG coach Luis Enrique was full of praise for Gigio Donnarumma after their win at Arsenal on Tuesday night.

PSG won the first-leg of their Champions League semifinal 1-0 thanks to Ousmane Dembele's fourth minute goal and the performance of goalkeeper Donnarumma.

Enrique said afterwards: "I think emotions are at that level in those kind of matches so it's difficult to analyse. Great atmosphere but we showed the kind of team we are. We tried to play our way and scored the goal early playing the way we play.

"We suffered sometimes but could have scored the second goal. The second match is going to be very tough.

"That's the work of a goalkeeper, no? Save the team, they work everyday for that. in a semi-final, you need all the players.

"I think it's not important in that moment when you feel that energy. We need to prepare for the second match, it's going to be difficult. The result means a little advantage for us.

"We are going to suffer, we know that. I think we can go to the final but there is still one match."