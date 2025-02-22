Liverpool boss Slot reacts to PSG draw: We must be in best shape

Liverpool boss Arne Slot insists they're happy with their Champions League draw against PSG.

Liverpool will face PSG in the round of 16.

Advertisement Advertisement

Slot told Liverpoolfc.com: "At this stage of the competition, the quality of opponent is only going to be of a very high standard and in PSG we have drawn a team and a club with real European pedigree.

"They qualified for the last 16 of the Champions League in style earlier this week with a big win against Brest and they had some really good results in the league phase, defeating Stuttgart, Manchester City, Girona and Salzburg.

"As is the case with ourselves, PSG are top of their domestic league and are enjoying a long unbeaten run. This tells us all that we need to know about the challenge that we will face but it is also a challenge that we will look forward to, knowing that we also fully deserve to be in the last 16.

"Of course, our immediate focus is on our upcoming Premier League fixtures, starting with Manchester City on Sunday, but we will be doing everything we can to ensure that we are in the best possible shape when the Champions League resumes."