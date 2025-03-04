Tribal Football
Most Read
Barcelona and Real Madrid to chase Man Utd's "kid Messi" who has already impressed Ronaldo
Zidane in awe of Bellingham at Real Madrid
PSV veteran Perisic: Arsenal always missing something
Partey set to leave Arsenal this summer as Arteta eyes three stars including Zubimendi

Gakpo misses Liverpool's training session ahead of the Champions League clash against PSG

Zack Oaten
Gakpo misses Liverpool's training session ahead of Champions League clash against PSG
Gakpo misses Liverpool's training session ahead of Champions League clash against PSGAction Plus
Liverpool forward Cody Gakpo did not train with the squad ahead of Wednesday's Champions League last-16 first leg against Paris St-Germain.

The Dutchman is the Reds' second highest scorer this season with 16 but has been struggling with an ankle problem in recent weeks, which has made his game time inconsistent with forwards such as Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota getting more minutes on the pitch. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

Slot was already set to be without four players for the huge game with Joe Gomez, Conor Bradley and Tyler Morton and now without Gakpo PSG will be full of confidence as Liverpool travel to the Parc de Princes this week. 

The likes of Ibrahima Konate, Andy Robertson and Harvey Elliott all one yellow card away from picking up a one-game suspension and if Gakpo’s injury is serious they may miss several key stars ahead of the second leg at Anfield in a few weeks' time. 

Head coach Arne Slot is due to speak to the media later today and should give an update on Gakpo who if injured is unlikely to start against the Ligue 1 side who have looked very impressive this season. 

Mentions
Champions LeagueGakpo CodyDiaz LuisDiogo JotaKonate IbrahimaLiverpoolPSGPremier LeagueLigue 1
Related Articles
Sakho opens up about his love for Liverpool and Anfield after being frozen out by Klopp
PSG coach Enrique: Liverpool best team in Europe
Liverpool captain Van Dijk: PSG clash will be very good game