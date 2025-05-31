PSG coach Enrique fumes over Mbappe questions: I don't like what you're saying

PSG coach Luis Enrique has hit back at critics questioning why the team struggled last season with Kylian Mbappe leading the attack.

After Mbappe left PSG for Real Madrid last summer, PSG have gone onto win the League and Cup Double this season and face Inter Milan in tonight's Champions League final.

Asked why he couldn't make it work with Mbappe, Enrique snapped back: "We've had this harmony since the get-go.

"Maybe you guys didn't want to see that. I don't like what you are saying. Maybe if we'd won last year you would say different.

"I'm the same person since the start. I've got exceptional players.

"We see the glass as half-full. I get them to play as a team, but that's my objective since day one.

"Our journey has been difficult, a long and winding road. The fact we struggled through it is an advantage now.

"We have shown no fear up until now, and it won't be the case (tonight)."