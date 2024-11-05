PSG coach Enrique admits rejecting Atletico Madrid before Simeone hiring

PSG coach Luis Enrique admits turning down the Atletico Madrid job.

PSG meet Atletico in the Champions League tomorrow night in Paris.

Enrique recalled rejecting the Atletico post in 2011 before they hired Diego Simeone.

"The interest was true, but I had already given my word to another club. Although Atlético was very lucky because I would not have been half of the years it has been with Simeone. I don't have that energy. Luck had the love of Atlético," smiled Enrique.

"Tomorrow I will see Mr. Simeone again with him I already coincided as a player. He is a top coach, I admire when I see that a coach is in a big club for so many years, I know how difficult it is to convince his players and when he is there so many years he can only be a top coach.

"It will be a very difficult game that collectively knows what they play and individually they have a lot of quality."

He added, "We arrived at the equator of a competition in which we do not know what can happen. We focus on tomorrow's game and do things better than the rival to be closer to victory."