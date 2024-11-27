Feyenoord chief Te Kloese grabbed star: I've just sold you to Man City...!

Feyenoord director Dennis te Kloese was so happy with Anis Hadj-Moussa last night that he told him he'd just been sold to Manchester City!

Hadj-Moussa scored to help Feyenoord fight-back from 3-0 down to draw 3-3 at City in their Champions League clash last night.

Afterwards, the Algeria international had almost reached Feyenoord's dressing room when Te Kloese stopped him.

"Don't go into this dressing room. You have to move on to the next door."

"But it's Manchester City's dressing room," replied Hadj Moussa.

"Yes, I just sold you to them!" Te Kloese, with a big smile said, according to De Telegraaf.

