Postecoglou on VAR: When I retire, I will watch less football and find another hobby

Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou has spoken at his latest press conference as he prepares to face Southampton.

Winless in five matches across all competitions, Postecoglou’s side meet bottom of the league Southampton in a game that may decide his future at the club. The Spurs boss first spoke on his ear-cup gesture at the Spurs supporters after Pape Matar Sarr's disallowed goal against Chelsea.

"I made a mistake last night in that I celebrated a goal. Since VAR came in here, there were four or five incidents in Scotland and I thought I am not really going to celebrate goals.

"I just felt we needed something, cracking goal from Pape (Matar Sarr), I heard the fans weren’t happy and I felt the need to celebrate and it could be a real momentum shift to finish strong. My mistake was celebrating a goal, VAR defeated me, I won’t be doing that again."

Postecoglou is under immense pressure at the moment and he was next questioned on whether he is affected by the abuse from the fans in recent months.

"No, I am fine. I don’t get affected by that. I will continue fighting my whole career.

"People want me to say something that will change the mood of the fans but I have never done that. My job is the performance of the team. I get that they are frustrated and angry. But at the same time, I understand the criticism towards me, but if anyone looked at the players and said they aren’t trying - then I am sorry they are not watching the right game."

VAR has been a controversial topic once again this season and Postecoglou admitted that he is growing tired of watching football be ruined by it.

"No doubt. It is not the game. Maybe I was influenced by England and the old First Division. I loved the frenetic pace. I could have watched other divisions but it was always England, end-to-end stuff, speed and tempo, I loved that.

"I’ve tried to design a game plan that has tempo and energy because I feel if you want people in there, you want them off their seat. There was 12 minutes of extra time yesterday that’s not why VAR was brought in.

"I am the lone voice. I don’t hear anyone else saying. That’s why I am sat here and saying maybe I am disconnected. When I retire, I will probably watch less football and find another hobby."

Lastly, he finished off with team news and revealed that one defender should be okay to start this weekend despite complications.

"Micky (van de Ven) is alright. He cramped up (against Chelsea). Obviously, he hadn't played 90 minutes for a while, the positive thing is that he felt really good apart from the cramping up. It was a tough game defensively, we had to work hard.

"Everyone else... nothing significant coming out of the game."