Maresca delighted with Palmer in Chelsea triumph

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca was pleased with Cole Palmer's performance for victory over Tottenham.

Palmer's cross was headed in by Enzo Fernandez on 50 minutes for the only goal on Thursday night.

"Tonight the assist for Enzo was a top assist," said Maresca. "Enzo was in the right position, so I am very happy for both of them.

"Cole Palmer’s performance tonight was very similar to the rest of his performances, the only difference is that in the previous performance he didn’t score or assist.

"Because he’s a top player, and probably the best player we have, every time he doesn’t score or assist it is news.

"But for me it is something normal. We cannot rely on Cole to score or assist in every game."