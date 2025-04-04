Spurs keeper Vicario (appears) to clash with away fans at Chelsea

Tottenham goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario appeared to tell Spurs fans to be quiet after defeat at Chelsea.

Spurs lost 1-0 at Stamford Bridge last night, with the away support barracking manager Ange Postecoglou during the second-half.

After the final whistle, Vicario approached the fans, spinning his wrists over his head before appearing to make a 'shush' gesture. The Italian then walked away and down the players' race.

Vicario's actions came after manager Postecoglou twice cupped his ear twice in the second-half towards the away support.