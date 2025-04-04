Maddison: Tottenham fans right to be angry

Tottenham midfielder James Maddison says fans should be angry after their defeat at Chelsea on Thursday night.

The result leaves Spurs sitting in 14th place on the Premier League table.

"It hurts a lot. It’s been one too many times this season. Our fans are rightly disappointed. We’re disappointed," Maddison told Sky Sports.

"We’re just trying hard to search for the answers of why, in the league, we’re not getting the results in the tight games. We’ve lost so many games this year by one-goal margins.

"So, I don’t really want to be out here talking out of nowhere. Our fans don’t even want to hear what we’ve got to say, do they? So, it’s about just trying to be better going forward.

"To be fair, they’re rightly angry. I think it’s still important that we go over and show our appreciation for them, even though we’re not getting a nice reception, let’s put it that way.

"So that’s why I still walk over there. I think they deserve that, even though it’s not easy to go over and get pelted right in your face.

"But, like I said, they pay their money, they travel all over for us. And we’re just as disappointed as they are, but we’re trying to put it right.

"It can still be a super special season if we lift silverware. We’re in the quarter-final. We’re two fixtures away from a European final. So it can still be a very special season.

"The message would be, just stick with us. We need them as much as they need us, you know. And again, they probably don’t want to be listening to me right now after another defeat in the league. That’s fine, but I have to come out, I have to answer your questions. So, just try and stick together, I guess."