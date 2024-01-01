Tribal Football
Porto midfielder Eustáquio: Good experience playing Man Utd
FC Porto midfielder Stephen Eustáquio has revisited their 3-3 draw with Manchester United in the Champions League last week.

United were trailing 3-2 in Portugal before Harry Maguire headed home in injury-time to earn the visitors a point.

The Canada international told One Soccer: "These games are always special, as are the national team games. Playing against Manchester United was a good experience, a team with immense quality.

"There are players like Bruno Fernandes, Casemiro, who won five Champions Leagues... We did a good job, honestly analysing it.

"If we had been a little smarter at the end we would have managed to win, but it is what it is."

