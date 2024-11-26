Roy says Brest excited going to Barcelona: We face a wounded animal

Brest coach Eric Roy is convinced they can shock Champions League opponents Barcelona.

Brest face Barca on Tuesday ay Montjuic.

Playing against Barça:

"It's a source of pride. Tomorrow we'll be putting all our strength into it, it's incredible to play on this pitch. It's a dream we couldn't have imagined. We know there will be difficulties. If we look at the Bayern and Real Madrid games, we would have stayed in Brest."

Hansi Flick

"He has given Barça a more direct game . We will try to counteract that. There will be a spectacle."

Not conceding early:

"If we have 20% possession it will be difficult. We don't want to play expectantly and we want to create problems for them."

Raphinha:

"He's a player we've seen, he's the captain, one of the most dangerous players and he's improved a lot since his time at Leeds. But we also have to look at Lewandowski, Pedri, Dani Olmo... "

Offsides:

"We expect that. Flick wants to be compact and recover with high pressure . He has a goalkeeper who knows how to anticipate. We have to be very precise with our passes, we'll see if we can cause them problems."

No pressure:

"Having added the 10 points, the hardest part is already done . Tomorrow is a challenge. We are going with the will to have a good time, but also to compete."

Barça form:

"They were winning 0-2 and after the dismissal Celta took advantage of it, but that was something exceptional. We know that we are going to play with a wounded animal that will want to respond to the demands of its coach.

"They have improved a lot since then with the generation of youngsters: Casadó, Cubarsí, Pedri... Bravo to the club, which is an institution."