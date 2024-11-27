Barcelona striker Lewandowski delighted with brace in victory over Brest

Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski was delighted with his double in their Champions League win against Brest.

Barca won 3-0 on Tuesday night, with Dani Olmo also on the scoresheet.

Advertisement Advertisement

Lewandowski reached 100 goals in the Champions League on the night and later said: "I'm very pleased and very happy. Years ago I never imagined I'd score 100 goals in the Champions League.

"We need more patience. Sometimes we play a bit slow, but the most important thing is the 3 points.

"We haven't played well since the break. We have to give 100% from the first minute.

"For me the most important thing is to help with goals so the team wins every game."