Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd chiefs open to Garnacho, Mainoo offers
Man Utd looking at Atalanta star to replace failing forward this January
Real Madrid midfielder Bellingham: What do I know about Pachuca?
Rashford’s brother speaks out after Amorim drops him from Man Utd squad

Palace's Sarr says Champions League is his "biggest dream" as he looks to leave the club

Ansser Sadiq
Palace's Sarr says Champions League is his "biggest dream" as he looks to leave the club
Palace's Sarr says Champions League is his "biggest dream" as he looks to leave the clubAction Plus
Crystal Palace star Ismaila Sarr has hinted that he wants to move on from the club sooner than later.

The winger only arrived at Palace in the summer from Marseille, having previously been at Watford.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Now he is thinking about playing in the Champions League one day, despite only recently establishing his spot in the Palace team.

Speaking to APS via Sene News, he said: “As you know, I have never played in the Champions League before. 

“I’ve already played in the Europa League, but the Champions League remains my biggest dream, because I think I deserve to play there. 

“I will give everything to make this dream come true."

Mentions
Champions LeagueSarr IsmailaCrystal PalaceMarseilleWatfordPremier LeagueFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Palace boss Glasner: Things will change for Nketiah
Palace boss Glasner: Facing Arsenal in Cup very tough
Arsenal boss Arteta: What winning Cup would mean