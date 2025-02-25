Tribal Football
Palace boss Glasner eager to carry on Fulham momentum

Ansser Sadiq
Palace boss Glasner eager to carry on Fulham momentum
Action Plus
Crystal Palace welcome Aston Villa to Selhurst Park on Tuesday night, aiming for their first home league win of 2025.

Oliver Glasner’s side have impressed on the road, winning four consecutive Premier League matches after Saturday’s triumph at Fulham.

Now, the Eagles boss is urging his team to carry that momentum into a crucial clash against Champions League-chasing Villa. On the improved away form, he stated: “Of course, they are great results, and I also think every single win was deserved, we were not lucky at all. The players did really well, they were very compact, very disciplined, showed great commitment, and we got the results.

“Now we want to do it again, and focus on our performance, not focus on the results, because we know exactly how Villa are playing, because they always play the same style, big credit to their manager, they have a clear structure in and out of possession, very threatening with the set-pieces.

“So it would be a great challenge for us, and therefore it's helpful that we enter this game after a win at Fulham.”

