Chelsea suffer another injury blow as Maresca confirms Chalobah will be out for 10 days

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca has confirmed that defender Trevoh Chalobah will be out for some time after picking up an injury against Aston Villa at the weekend.

Chalobah was taken off as he looked in some discomfort with his back which will now rule him out for Monday’s clash with bottom-of-the-league Southampton who may see this as a major advantage heading into the game. Maresca spoke about Chalobah's fitness in his latest press conference and revealed that he will need time to recover.

"He had a check yesterday and he will be around one week to 10 days.

"On one side it is good because it is not an important injury but on the other side it is a shame because we lose another player at this moment with the amount of injuries that we had."

Chalobah joins Wesley Fofana, Romeo Lavia, Nicolas Jackson, Noni Madueke, Marc Guiu and Benoit Badiashile as yet another star on the sidelines. The defender was replaced by Tosin Adarabioyo at the weekend who will likely start against the Saints who make their way to Stamford Bridge for another tough game as they try to escape the relegation zone.