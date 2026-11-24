Bayern Munich winger Michael Olise has been ruled out of the club's Champions League match at Lille on Wednesday, deepening the German giants' injury woes.

Olise, who was subbed off at half-time of Friday's 1-1 Bundesliga draw with Koln, failed to recover from a foot injury.

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The France winger did not train on Tuesday and was not included in Bayern's travelling squad, although the club said the injury was not serious.

"It's purely a matter of pain - thankfully, there's no structural damage. The pain was such that we didn't want to take the risk," Bayern sporting director Max Eberl said.

The club find themselves facing a shortage of offensive options following a spate of injuries.

Harry Kane is set to miss several months with an ankle injury, while Alphonso Davies, Serge Gnabry, Ismael Saibari and captain Manuel Neuer are also out.

Bayern received some rare good news on Tuesday, however, with recently injured Luis Diaz and Jamal Musiala taking to the training pitch. Both are expected to be fit to play on Wednesday.

Semi-finalists last season, Bayern are currently 13th in the league phase table, with two wins and two draws from four games.