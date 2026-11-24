Musiala's future at Bayern is up in the air

Already ravaged by injuries, Bayern Munich head to Lille in the Champions League on Wednesday swept up in a firestorm of their own making over star midfielder Jamal Musiala.

Currently 13th in the table, Bayern need points if they are to reach the top eight and avoid a punishing extra knockout round.

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Lille are languishing in 35th spot and last season's semi-finalists Bayern limp into the clash despite being one of the leading contenders.

Ballon d'Or winner Harry Kane was the latest to join Bayern's bulging casualty ward with an ankle injury on Friday which will likely rule him out until February.

But while Musiala returned after a two-month absence in last week's match, club bosses were accused of launching a coordinated effort to pressure the midfielder into accepting a pay cut.

That the club decided to kick-start the furore a day before announcing record revenues of close to a billion euros has not gone unnoticed.

'Own goal'

In August, Musiala revealed he was suffering from a "neurological disorder" which can lead to "temporary but treatable seizures", having collapsed twice on the field in pre-season.

After his return, club powerbroker Karl-Heinz Rummenigge told German TV the 23-year-old midfielder was unlikely to recapture his previous form due to the condition - and should consider taking a pay cut.

"If he doesn't return to being the Jamal of old, then we need to have a conversation with his family, with the player, and, above all, with his agency - because, frankly, the current financial figures would no longer be justifiable," Rummenigge told Sky Germany.

Rummenigge's statements were striking but echoed those made by former president and fellow powerbroker Uli Hoeness, along with current CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen.

Musiala's form before his injury Flashscore

On Sunday, player union FIFPRO slammed Bayern, accusing the club of a "coordinated campaign to put pressure on Musiala and his representatives" to accept a wage cut.

"A club of Bayern's standing should know better," FIFPRO said in a statement.

FIFPRO's German counterparts VDV joined the chorus on Monday, saying the comments would "leave a lasting impression" on Musiala and on the club in general.

"I believe those in charge have scored a real 'own goal' here," VDV president Carsten Ramelow said in a statement.

World Cup and Ballon d'Or winner Lothar Matthaeus, who has never been afraid to butt heads with Hoeness and the Bayern brass, said the club should provide Musiala with "every bit of support."

"Right now, everything is being placed on Musiala's shoulders," Matthaeus told RTL.

"Perhaps all parties can sit down and talk later at a more opportune moment," he added.

Musiala's injury history Flashscore

An opportunity for Musiala

For their part, Bayern coach Vincent Kompany and powerful sporting director Max Eberl have thrown their support behind Musiala publicly.

Kompany, who himself returned on Friday from a month out after being hospitalised with meningeal irritation in October, backed Musiala.

"The coach must be the one to believe in the player. And if we manage to bring him back, then everyone wins: the club, the fans - and all of German football."

Eberl said on Friday he was confident Musiala would return to his best form if given the chance.

Bayern's injury crisis has provided Musiala with an opportunity to illustrate his importance to the club by starring in the coming months.

Besides Kane, Serge Gnabry, Alphonso Davies, Ismael Saibari and captain Manuel Neuer will miss Wednesday's match.

Michael Olise and Luis Diaz are also injury doubts, meaning the only recognised fit forward is 18-year-old winger Lennart Karl.

Musiala has not addressed the controversy directly, but gave an insight into how he shuts out pressure and critique at a fan event this weekend.

Asked by a fan how he handled the weight of expectation, Musiala said he was still in the process of finding the right approach.

"I'm still learning... Too much pressure isn't good, but a hunger for victory is important," Musiala said.

"Finding that balance is a very important part of life."